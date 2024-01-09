PM takes major step against smuggling

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed that measures to prevent smuggling should be accelerated and the track-and-trace system (TTS) of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) should be activated for cargo monitoring.

He directed this while presiding over a review meeting regarding the prevention of smuggling in the border districts under the Afghan-Transit Trade Agreement.

The meeting was attended by caretaker Federal Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, chief secretaries of Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, concerned IGs of Frontier Corps, federal secretaries and related senior officials.

The meeting was informed about the progress on the report regarding the prevention of Afghan transit trade and smuggling. The meeting was also informed about the performance of Pakistan Customs, FC, District Administration, and NLC in the border areas.

The meeting was told that all the agencies are taking steps to prevent smuggling in the border areas, and as a result the illegal import of lakhs of tons of illegal goods was stopped and the country’s exchequer was saved from a huge loss.

The caretaker prime minister directed that measures to prevent smuggling should be accelerated and informed in the upcoming meeting in this regard.

The caretaker prime minister also directed the chief secretary Balochistan to compile the details of the people of the border areas and present a comprehensive action plan to evacuate them and provide employment. He directed the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Industry to make a comprehensive plan for the establishment of special investment zones and industries in the border areas.

The caretaker prime minister said only a handful of influential people benefited from the nefarious business of smuggling and by establishing special economic zones and industries in the border districts people should be ensured provision of alternative employment.

He directed that a comprehensive plan should be prepared to provide employment opportunities to the people of the border areas, their social security and to make them independent. The entire Pakistani nation was suffering due to smuggling and the government would continue the operation until its complete elimination, added the prime minister.

He said the government would not allow a few people to harm the country’s economy under the guise of giving employment opportunities to the local people through smuggling. He directed the NLC should complete its scanning and checking project at Chaman Border on a priority basis, directed Kakar.

The prime minister’s directed that the Pakistan Customs should increase its efficiency in the border areas so that the elements caught in smuggling can be punished according to the law.

The caretaker prime minister directed that officers of good reputation should be appointed in border districts, especially in sensitive areas, and a transparent system of posting transfer should be restored.

He further directed that the Ministry of Commerce should closely monitor Afghanistan and other countries with which transit trade takes place through Pakistan and inform the relevant authorities about the trends in the export of goods. Legal trade should be promoted in the border areas and complete documentation should be ensured, added the caretaker prime minister.

He further directed that track and trace system of FBR should be activated for cargo monitoring.

