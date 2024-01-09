PM orders Karachi-Chaman highway reconstruction

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has emphasised that road infrastructure needs to be built on a priority basis in such parts of the country where foreign investment is expected.

While chairing a review meeting regarding the National Highways Authority (NHA) on Monday, he directed that reconstruction work of Karachi to Chaman highway should be started as soon as possible.

He added that the construction of Karachi-Chaman highway will not only benefit the people of Balochistan but also provide a better alternative corridor to other parts of the country.

The caretaker premier further stated that there is a need for special work on road infrastructure in Balochistan.

Kakar said that the NHA is playing a very important role in the construction and development of roads in the country. He said that the best infrastructure is essential for the development of any country, adding that the dream of development and prosperity cannot be fulfilled without laying a network of roads.

He added that it is difficult to measure the role that better highways play for the development and better future of the country. He directed that detailed planning and optimal utilisation of resources should be ensured while preparing the plans for new highways so as to provide maximum benefit to the people.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Communications Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Federal Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Federal Minister for Planning Sami Saeed, chairman of NHA and relevant government officials.

