Cipher case: Robkar for IK’s release on bail issued

ISLAMABAD: The special court on Monday issued Robkar (release orders) of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the cipher case.

The special court judge, Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, while hearing the cipher case against PTI founder and Shah Mahmood Qureshi issued ‘Robkar’ of Khan.

The court issued it in the cipher case after the legal team of Imran Khan submitted surety bonds as the Supreme Court had granted him bail in the cipher case.

The apex court on December 22 granted bail to Khan in the cipher case. However, Khan will remain in jail as NAB has arrested him in the Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Trust case.

