Vital role of agriculture in economy highlighted

LAHORE: Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Chairman Planning and Development (P&D) Board, highlighted that agriculture constitutes 22.7% of GDP and employs 37.4% of the workforce.

Speaking at a consultation session for the formulation of ADP 2024–25, he urged stakeholders, including government officials, academia, researchers, farmers, and corporate representatives, to contribute ideas for enhancing the crucial agriculture sector.

Sahoo stressed the need for fresh and creative approaches to improve the agriculture sector, instructing relevant officers to generate innovative ideas. The session aimed to identify challenges, gaps, and priority areas for development projects in ADP 2024–25, focusing on boosting the agrarian economy.

Secretary Agriculture Nadir Chatha addressed smart mechanization, advocating for modern agriculture centers to reduce losses caused by manual sowing and outdated machinery.

Secretary P&D Muzaffar Khan Syal highlighted ongoing consultations with stakeholders to ensure comprehensive representation in the upcoming ADP.

Chairman Nestle Pakistan, Syed Yawar Ali, called for transforming traditional agriculture into a modern system by providing tools and educating farmers. Progressive farmer Babar Ali emphasized the inclusion of the livestock sector in ADP to enhance exports.

Nazeer Ullah Khan, a fertilizer expert from the corporate sector, suggested introducing reverse engineering in mechanization for cost-effective solutions. The consultation session included participation from key figures such as Special Secretary Agriculture Shahanshah Faisal Azeem, Chairman Nestle Pakistan Syed Yawar Ali, and progressive farmer Khalid Khokhar, who collectively shared insights to uplift the agrarian economy.

