BAFL 49.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.48%)
BIPL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.9%)
BOP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.72%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.89%)
DGKC 78.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-3.52%)
FABL 32.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.67%)
FCCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.91%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.11%)
GGL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
HBL 116.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.96%)
HUBC 120.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.12%)
LOTCHEM 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.41%)
OGDC 123.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.26%)
PAEL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PIOC 119.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.88%)
PPL 125.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.86%)
PRL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 76.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-3.12%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.3%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.44%)
TRG 82.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-3.18%)
UNITY 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 6,602 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.61%)
BR30 23,730 Decreased By -410.9 (-1.7%)
KSE100 64,237 Decreased By -277.9 (-0.43%)
KSE30 21,473 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-09

Loss-making SOEs: business community voices concerns

Recorder Report Published 09 Jan, 2024 04:18am

ISLAMABAD: The business community while expressing grave concerns over the massive losses of around Rs1.4 trillion incurred by Pakistan’s state-owned entities (SOEs) over the fiscal years, 2021 and 2022, citing the latest consolidated report of the Ministry of Finance has said that SOEs financial losses are twice the size of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and it must be brought to an end to put the country on the path of economic recovery.

This was stated by Ahsan Bakhtawari, the president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), here on Monday, while talking to a delegation of the business community at the ICCI headquarters.

He stressed that the government should work on a war footing for a comprehensive strategy to save the nation from the unnecessary financial burden of these loss-making SOEs.

He said that commercial SOEs should be a source of revenue generation for the government, but instead of contributing to the national exchequer, these SOEs have become a big drain on public finance.

The ICCI president said that all the major commercial SOEs of Pakistan are running in losses including PIA, Pakistan Steel Mills, NHA, Pakistan Railways, and DISCOs, which should be a cause of concern for the policymakers.

He said that with this huge amount of Rs1.4 trillion, the government can establish many hospitals, schools, colleges, and universities and spend on public welfare projects.

But, unfortunately, the government has to spend this huge amount to bail out the loss-making SOEs and this situation is depriving millions of people of better health and education facilities.

Bakhtawari said that PIA alone has reportedly accumulated losses of over Rs600 billion, growing at an average rate of Rs150 billion per annum. He said that PIA’s outstanding debt and liabilities have exceeded Rs350 billion, even after getting several bailout packages from the government.

He stressed that the government should privatise all the loss-making SOEs without wasting further time to save the nation from further troubles.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PIA Pakistan Railways PSDP DISCOS ICCI Pakistan Steel Mills business community SOEs

Comments

1000 characters

Loss-making SOEs: business community voices concerns

PM says govt, KE to ensure smooth power supply to Karachi

Category–III wind projects: NPCC asked to devise wheeling mechanism

Restructuring of FBR on the cards

CCP asks PBS to share data of major sectors

Summary attracts objections from privatisation ministry

SC clears last hurdle for Nawaz’s re-run

Alternative funding for PSDP: MoF all set to hire CEO for PDFL

‘ZAB murder’ reference: Stigma attached to person can be removed: SC

Legal segregation of PIACL discussed

‘Missing’ bill about missing persons: Senate Secretariat denies responsibility

Read more stories