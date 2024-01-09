ANP demands action against terrorists

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has condemned terrorist attacks on personnel of law enforcement agencies in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and urged the federal government to take a decisive action against the terrorists.

Provincial President of Awami National Party Amil Wali Khan in a statement here on Monday said that the martyrdom of five policemen in an act of terrorism in an incident in Bajauar was ample proof of regrouping of the and added that it was time to take effective steps against the anti-state elements.

“The police and public are paying the price for kindness towards terrorists. The incidents of terrorism on a daily basis are reflecting the alarming situation,” he said while condemning the bomb attack on the police truck deployed on polio security in Tehsil Mamond of Bajauar district.

