Johar, Baldia and Mehmoodabad grids: KE to undertake maintenance work

KARACHI: KE will be undertaking a critical maintenance activity at Johar, Baldia and Mehmoodabad Grids on January 09, 2023, to ensure the stability and reliability of power supply to consumers residing in these areas.

The activity requires a shutdown from 09:00 AM to 06:00 PM for Johar Grid, from 09:00 AM to 06:00 PM for Baldia Grid, and 09:00 AM to 06:00 PM for Mehmoodabad Grid, during which there may be temporary interruption of supply in areas connected to the above-mentioned Grid. Comparing maintenance and technical faults to loadshedding is unfair.

Areas of Johar Grid that may experience power shutdown during the maintenance activity are Gulistan-e-Johar Block-9, Bakhtawar Goth, PIA Society, Sachal Goth, Suparco Road, Behavioral Sciences Near Dow Hospital KDA Scheme-33, Prem Villas Phase 1 & 2, Haji, Ramzan Gabol Goth, Baloch Khan, Fatima Sunrise, Johar Block-4, 5 & Sceme-33, Pili Bheet Society, PCSIR Society, Karachi University Society, Gulshan-e-Aresha, Jahangir Town, Johar Complex, Old Ravian, I.B.A Karachi University, Kaneez Fatima Block 1 & 2, Pak Scientist Society, Govt Teacher Society 16/A, Merchant Navy Officers CHS LTD, KDA Employee Society, Zoramin Residency, Rehman Villas, Rufi Shopping, Bright Star, Gulshan-e-Kareem, Okhai Memon, Shekel, Garden, Vasavad Garden, Rafi Premier Residency, and Prem Villas Phase 1 & 2.

Areas of Baldia Grid that may experience power shutdown during the maintenance activity are Baldia Qaim Khani Colony, Nawab Colony, Sector 13A New Saeedabad, Baldia Industrial Area Ittehad Town, Muhammad Khan Colony, Baldia Saeedabad Sector 5A, 5B, Azeemabad, Sawat Colony, Lasi Para, Madina Colony, Baldia Sector B3, C3 Saeedabad, Rangers Headquarters Saeedabad, Baldia Gulshan-e-Mazdoor, Naval Colony Sector 2 & 3, Baldia Gulshan-e-Ghazi Block A, B, C & D, Baldia Jungle School, Sector 4E, 4F New Saeedabad, Memon Colony, Musharraf Colony Hub River Road, Yousuf Goth, Rehmat Jan Colony, Baldia Madina Colony, Iqbal Road, Guldad Shah Road, Raja Tanveer Colony, Laiqabad, Sindhi Muhallah, Toori Bangash Colony, Masoomabad, Sector-11½ Orangi Town, Toori Bangash, Siddiqui-e-Akbar Colony, Baldia Industrial Area Ittehad Town Wachani Goth, Baldia Madina Colony, Timber Market, and Hazara Colony.

Areas of Mehmoodabad Grid that may experience power shutdown during the maintenance activity are Mehmoodabad ABC, PECHS Block-6, Umer Colony No. 2, Mehmoodabad, Liaquat Ashraf Colony- 2, Mehmoodabad, Karachi Administrative Society, Azam Basti, Masoom Shah, Chanesar Goth, and LAC Area.

For further guidance, customers may also reach out to KE’s social media platforms or via call centre 118.

