KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR27.840 billion and the number of lots traded was 20,233.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR13.425 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.801 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.160 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.087 billion),Silver (PKR 1.129 billion), Platinum (PKR 876.646 million), DJ (PKR 658.047 million), Natural Gas (PKR 328.838 million), SP 500 (PKR 194.626 million),Palladium (PKR 58.869 million), Copper (PKR 47.458 million), Brent (PKR 43.181 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 28.324 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 14 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 15.789 million were traded.

