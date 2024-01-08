BAFL 49.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.48%)
BIPL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.9%)
BOP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.72%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.89%)
DGKC 78.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-3.52%)
FABL 32.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.67%)
FCCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.91%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.11%)
GGL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
HBL 116.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.96%)
HUBC 120.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.12%)
LOTCHEM 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.41%)
OGDC 123.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.26%)
PAEL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PIOC 119.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.88%)
PPL 125.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.86%)
PRL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 76.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-3.12%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.3%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.44%)
TRG 82.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-3.18%)
UNITY 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 6,602 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.61%)
BR30 23,730 Decreased By -410.9 (-1.7%)
KSE100 64,237 Decreased By -277.9 (-0.43%)
KSE30 21,473 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mercedes lines up new investment and array of cars for India

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2024 04:45pm
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Mercedes Benz will invest $24 million in India this year and launch over a dozen new cars with a focus on pricier models that have seen strong demand from young, affluent Indians, a top executive said on Monday.

More than half of Mercedes’ new launches in the world’s third-largest car market will be top-end vehicles, Santosh Iyer, managing director of the automaker’s India unit told reporters. The German luxury carmaker defines top-end vehicles as those priced over $180,000.

Mercedes expects double-digit growth in India in 2023 despite weak Indian rupee

“There is an evolving customer profile, the demographics are changing today. There is a lot of aspiration from the young achievers to straight away get into the top end segment of luxury,” said Iyer.

Mercedes buyers in India are typically business owners but the number of purchasers who are salaried professionals have climbed by a fifth since pre-COVID times to account for 12% to 14% of buyers, he said, adding that the average customer age is 38.

Mercedes sold a record 17,408 cars in India in 2023, a 10% increase over 2022 on strong demand for its top-end cars and sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

Iyer said “mini metro” cities are “future growth engines” and the company plans to open new service workshops in some of these places such as Udaipur, Amritsar and Agra.

Mercedes launched its GLS 450 SUV in India on Monday, with the gasoline version priced from around $160,000.

The India launches this year will also include new three electric models. Electric vehicles currently make up 4% of Mercedes’ India sales.

Mercedes-Benz bets on India’s nouveau riche to drive luxury car sales

The $24 million will be invested in Mercedes’ manufacturing operations in the western Indian city of Pune and in launching new products.

India Mercedes

Comments

1000 characters

Mercedes lines up new investment and array of cars for India

KSE-100 retreats after gaining over 550 points

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Oil slides as Saudi price cuts counter Middle East worries

Kashan Hasan to be FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan CEO

Mohammad Rizwan named Pakistan T20I vice-captain

China says foreign consulting agency head spied for Britain

Bangladesh PM Hasina secures fourth straight term as expected

Reko Diq project: Co asked to share logistic requirements

FBR takes action against 93 tax personnel

Read more stories