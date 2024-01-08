BAFL 49.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Jan 08, 2024
Life & Style

Stars glitter on Globes red carpet

AFP Published January 8, 2024 Updated January 8, 2024 01:59pm
Margot Robbie attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP
Margot Robbie attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood A-listers turned up in force Sunday on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, serving up killer looks to launch the showbiz awards season, after being out of sight for months during the industry’s devastating strikes.

Here are some of the best fashion moments at the gala, held at the Beverly Hilton hotel:

‘Oppenheimer’ tops Golden Globes on bittersweet night for ‘Barbie’

It’s a Barbie world

‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie, who channeled the iconic doll during the film’s press tour, slayed again in vibrant pink – this time in a shimmering Armani gown and tulle wrap in the image of Superstar Barbie from 1977.

Jennifer Lopez, who hosted a special screening of ‘Barbie’ for Globes weekend, lit up the carpet in a rosy pink curve-hugging strapless gown with a full cape, its sleeves exploding in floral blossoms.

Jennifer Lopez attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP
Jennifer Lopez attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP

And presenter Hailee Steinfeld wowed in a soft pink Prada column gown with a train.

But Robbie’s co-stars and collaborators didn’t all adopt the doll-inspired dress code.

English actress Rosamund Pike arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. Photo: AFP
English actress Rosamund Pike arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. Photo: AFP

Director Greta Gerwig wore black silk and opera gloves, while America Ferrera, whose monologue is one of the film’s defining moments, embraced the night’s metallics trend in an embellished silver column gown.

Pop sensation Billie Eilish, who won the award for best original song along with her brother Finneas for their contribution to the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack, embraced librarian chic, while fellow nominee Dua Lipa went for a sculptural black Schiaparelli gown.

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. Photo: AFP
US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. Photo: AFP

Red carpet royalty

Jewel tones are always a red carpet winner, especially in the winter.

Best female supporting actor winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph (‘The Holdovers’) stunned in a strapless burgundy Rodarte gown with a peplum and a scalloped sequined neckline.

Helen Mirren, the narrator of ‘Barbie’ and a nominee for her work in the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923,’ was all smiles in an amethyst floor-length gown and a matching coat with ruffled sleeves.

And several opted for take-no-prisoners red.

Nominee Julianne Moore (‘May December’) went for understated glamour in a strapless red gown with a square neckline, while best TV comedy actress nominee Selena Gomez (‘Only Murders in the Building’) wore a halter gown with playful bodice cut-outs and black accents.

Irish actor Barry Keoghan, the star of ‘Saltburn,’ adopted the red trend in a Louis Vuitton jacket and trousers with contrasting tone-on-tone patterns.

He also wore a brooch – a jewelry choice seen on other guests including nominee Colman Domingo (‘Rustin’) and musician/presenter Jon Batiste.

Lingerie looks

Both Hannah Waddingham (‘Ted Lasso’) and Rosamund Pike (‘Saltburn’) took hints from the boudoir for their Globes looks.

The two British actresses wore lacy black frocks, though Waddingham’s left far less to the imagination, with corsetry and a head-to-toe see-through silhouette.

Pike, in vintage Dior, won the award for the most eye-catching headpiece, with black lace framing her face.

Rock star chic

Of course, Taylor Swift’s arrival at the Golden Globes – without boyfriend Travis Kelce, whose Kansas City Chiefs were playing the Los Angeles Chargers across town – created major buzz.

Swift, whose film version of her ‘Eras Tour’ show was nominated in the new box office achievement category, shimmered in a green Gucci gown with spaghetti straps and an open back.

Their relationship was the subject of a jab from comedian Jo Koy, who hosted the gala – a joke that Swift visibly did not appreciate.

Stars glitter on Globes red carpet

