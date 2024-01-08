BAFL 49.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.81%)
BIPL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.17%)
BOP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
DFML 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
DGKC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.31%)
FABL 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FFL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
GGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
HBL 117.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.91%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.54%)
OGDC 125.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
PAEL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PIBTL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.48%)
PIOC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.37%)
PPL 128.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.43%)
PRL 28.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SNGP 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
SSGC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.34%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.22%)
TPLP 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
TRG 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
UNITY 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 6,712 Increased By 69.3 (1.04%)
BR30 24,292 Increased By 151.8 (0.63%)
KSE100 65,058 Increased By 542.7 (0.84%)
KSE30 21,758 Increased By 212.8 (0.99%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar holds ground as US inflation data looms

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2024 09:46am

SINGAPORE: The dollar was steady on Monday ahead of a key U.S. inflation report later in the week for further clarity on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook, after markets got off to a hesitant start to the year as rate cut bets were pared.

The yen struggled near the 145 per dollar level pressured by a broad bounce in the dollar, while the Australian and New Zealand dollars were nursing losses having fallen sharply last week amid cautious risk sentiment.

Trading was thinned in Asia with Japan out on a holiday.

Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.05% to 144.67, extending its gain from last week when it jumped 2.6% on the Japanese currency, its best weekly performance since June 2022.

The kiwi edged 0.1% higher to $0.6248, after having slid 1.2% last week. The dollar index steadied at 102.38.

Dollar falls after weak US services sector data

The greenback’s rally was underpinned by a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields as traders tempered their expectations of the pace and scale of Fed cuts this year.

A reading on U.S. inflation due on Thursday could again alter those views, after data on Friday showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in December while raising wages at a solid clip, pointing to a still-resilient labour market.

However, a separate survey out the same day showed the U.S. services sector slowed considerably last month, with a measure of employment dropping to the lowest level in nearly 3-1/2 years, painting a mixed picture of the world’s largest economy.

“On balance, the key labour market themes remain in place. The labour market is no longer as tight as it was earlier in the recovery as signalled by slower job growth, less turnover and slower wage gains,” said economists at Wells Fargo of the nonfarm payrolls report.

“That said, job growth remains solid on an absolute basis even if it has slowed on a relative one, and the low level of layoffs remains encouraging.

“We suspect the FOMC will keep the Fed funds rate unchanged over the next few months as it awaits additional confirmation that inflation is durably on its way to 2%.”

Market pricing now shows a roughly 64% chance that the Fed could begin easing rates as early as March, compared to a nearly 90% chance a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Elsewhere, sterling tacked on 0.02% to $1.2721, while the euro edged 0.08% higher to $1.0948, after slipping 0.9% last week.

The Aussie gained 0.1% to $0.6721, recouping some of its losses from a 1.5% fall last week.

A reading on Australian inflation is also due later this week.

“We do need to see some easing in the core measure, because that’s really where the (Reserve Bank of Australia) is focusing,” said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG Australia.

Dollar US dollar dollar index

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar holds ground as US inflation data looms

FBR takes action against 93 tax personnel

Draft LPG policy aimed at boosting local production finalised

Solar PV panels: FBR accused of compelling importers to quote higher rates

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Determination in first arbitration award: SHOL: CPPA-G/ NTDC advised to fulfil payment commitment

Gaza: 113 more dead as Israel continues bambardment

Jordan urges US to push for ceasefire

Navy says sea lanes of communication being monitored

Another importer booked for duty evasion

ECP secretary steps down due to ‘health issues’

Read more stories