BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Markets Print 2024-01-08

Bullish trend helps PSX make healthy gains

Published 08 Jan, 2024

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed bullish trend and recorded healthy gains during the outgoing week ended on January 05, 2024 on the back of aggressive buying mainly by local investors. The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 2,063.86 points on week-on-week basis and crossed 64,000 psychological level to close at 64,514.90 points.

Trading activities also improved as average daily volumes on ready counter increased by 5.4 percent to 687.00 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 651.76 million shares while average daily traded value on the ready counter increased by 11.4 percent to Rs 19.60 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 17.59 billion.

BRIndex100 added 245.58 points during this week to close at 6,642.69 points with average daily turnover of 632.310 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 1,370.46 points on week-on-week basis to close at 24,140.73 points with average daily trading volumes of 473.506 million shares.

The foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $686,978 during this week. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 311 billion during this week to Rs 9.373 trillion.

An analyst at AKD Securities said that 2024 started optimistically for the KSE-100, surging 2,211points on the first day. However, political noise cast a shadow, dragging the index 151points below the week’s first day closing, to close at 64,515points on Friday (up 3.3 percent WoW).

On the sectorial front, Automobile Parts & Accessories, Sugar and Allied Industries, and Oil and Gas Exploration companies were amongst the best performers with a growth of 13.69 percent/8.69 percent/7.93 percentWoW, respectively. Whereas, Modarabas, Cable and Electrical Goods, and Miscellaneous were the top laggards with a decline of 3.00 percent/2.55 percent/2.52 percent WoW, respectively.

Flow wise, major net selling was recorded by Individuals with a net sell of $10.63million. And, other organizations absorbed most of the selling with a net buy of $5.49million.

Company-wise, top performers during the week were PSMC (up 20.5 percent), KEL (up 16.3 percent), HCAR (up 14.1percen), SEARL (up 12.8 percent) and OGDC (up 11.2 percent), while top laggards were PSEL (down 5.5 percent), ASL (down 2.9 percent), PAKT (down 2.7 percent), PSX (down 2.7 percent) and LCI (down 1.9 percent).

“The KSE-100 index exhibited continued volatility entering the New Year, where we saw a mixed trend of profit taking and investors rebalancing portfolios”, an analyst at JS Global Capital said.

The KSE-100 index reported a WoW gain of 3.3 percent taking index to the 64,515 level

