More than 3,700 appear in LUMHS entrance test

HYDERABAD: More than 3700 students appeared in the entrance test for the session 2023-2024 in various undergraduate degree and diploma courses at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro on 6th January 2024 at LUMHS Campus Jamshoro.

A total number of 100 seats for Doctor of Physiotherapy at Institute of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Sciences LUMHS, and 50 Seats for the Institute of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Bilawal Medical College, 80 seats of Doctor of Pharmacy, 100 seats of BS Nursing, 40 seats of BS Biomedical Engineering, at College of Technology LUMHS Degree program BS Forensic Science in Forensic Biology 70 Seats.

The Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujaan expressed that the University has commenced various new courses, so that the students can get an opportunity to secure their future in several fields of Medical Sciences.

