Sri Lankan shares end higher led by industrials

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by gains in industrials and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.20% at 10,761.61. For the week, it rose 1%, marking the second consecutive week of gains.

The island nation’s official reserve assets were at $4.4 billion in December, up from $3.58 billion in November, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

Expolanka Holdings and Cargills (Ceylon) were the top gainers on the index, rising 1.8% and 3%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 32.4 million shares from 43.8 million in the previous session.

However, the equity market’s turnover rose to 703.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.2 million) from 627.3 million in the previous session, according to exchange data. Foreign investors net sold stocks worth 124.7 million rupees, while domestic investors net bought shares worth 658.6 million rupees, the data showed.