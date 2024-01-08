BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
Al Jazeera says two Gaza journalists killed in Israeli strike

AFP Published 08 Jan, 2024 05:23am

GAZA STRIP: Al Jazeera on Sunday said two of its Palestinian journalists in the Gaza Strip were killed in an Israeli strike on their car, in what the Qatar-based media network claimed was a “targeted killing”.

Hamza Wael Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuria, who also worked as a video stringer for AFP and other news organisations, were killed while they were “on their way to carry out their duty” for the channel in the Gaza Strip, the network said. A third journalist travelling with them, Hazem Rajab, was seriously injured.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza also confirmed their deaths and blamed an Israeli strike.

Witnesses told AFP that two rockets were fired at the car — one hit the front of the vehicle and the other hit Hamza who was in sitting next to the driver.

“We later found the body parts (of those in the car). The ambulance then came and carried those who were in the car,” a witness, who declined to give his name for security reasons, told AFP.

AFP video footage showed a crowd of people inspecting the car’s mangled remains, while pools of blood lay on the road. No other damage was visible in the area.

Al Jazeera “strongly condemns the Israeli occupation forces’ targeting of the Palestinian journalists’ car,” the company said in a statement, accusing Israel of “targeting” journalists and “violating the principles of freedom of the press”.

When contacted by AFP, the Israeli army requested the geographic coordinates of the strike. Several hours after the strike, the Israeli army had not replied to AFP’s request for a comment.

Hamza’s father Wael al-Dahdouh is Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief who was recently wounded in a strike himself after his wife and two other children were killed in Israeli bombardment in the initial weeks of the war.

“Hamza was everything for me ... while we are full of humanity they (Israel) are full of murder and hatred,” Dahdouh said on Al Jazeera television.

Dahdouh was seen in tears as he hugged his son’s body at a hospital surrounded by other journalists and relatives.

AFP’s global news director Phil Chetwynd said the agency was “shocked” by Mustafa’s death and its thoughts were with his family.

“We vigorously condemn all attacks against journalists doing their jobs and it is essential we have a clear explanation as to what happened,” Chetwynd added.

Crowds of people gathered later Sunday at the funeral where Dahdouh was seen kissing the hand of his dead son. “The world should see with two eyes, not with an Israeli eye. They should see everything happening to the Palestinian people,” Dahdouh said.

“What did Hamza do to them (Israelis)? What did my family do to them? What did the civilians do to them? They did nothing to them, but the world closes its eyes to what’s happening in the Gaza Strip.”

Wael Dahdouh was wounded in an Israeli strike in December that also killed Al Jazeera cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa. The Qatar-based channel has lost three journalists since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7.

Thuria, in his 30s, had worked with AFP since 2019 and had also worked with other international media outlets.

Thuria and Hamza had been tasked with filming the aftermath of a strike on a house in Rafah and their car was hit while they were on their way back, AFP correspondents said.

