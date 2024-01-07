BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Britain to invest 300mn pounds in next-generation nuclear fuel programme

Reuters Published January 7, 2024 Updated January 7, 2024 11:23am

LONDON: Britain said it plans to spend 300 million pounds ($380 million) on a new programme to produce advanced nuclear fuel suitable for the next generation of power-generating reactors, seeking to dislodge Russia as the main international supplier.

Britain was one of over 20 countries - including the United States, France and South Korea - that recently signed a pledge to triple global nuclear capacity by 2050 as part of international efforts to cut climate-damaging carbon emissions.

On Sunday, Britain said its new investment would help support domestic production of high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) - a type of fuel currently only produced on a commercial scale by Russia.

Like other European nations, it has sought to cut its energy reliance on Russia since President Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

“The launch of the HALEU programme will enable the UK to supply the world with specialist nuclear fuel and further isolate Putin’s Russia,” said the energy security department in a statement.

The first production plant is scheduled to be operational by the early 2030s in the North West of England, the statement said.

Further details on production targets and how the money would be spent are due to be set out in an as-yet unscheduled strategy paper.

The European Union and a US firm are also working on production.

While strongly opposed by campaign groups over its environmental risks, Britain sees a central role for a nuclear power revival in its long term energy strategy, launching a competition last year to develop small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs).

Saudi Arabia plans to use domestic uranium for nuclear fuel

Such reactors are intended to be easier and cheaper to produce, avoiding the high costs and construction delays that have led to a decades-long stagnation in the expansion of global nuclear power capacity.

The supply of suitable fuel is seen as one potential bottleneck in meeting the international 2050 pledge, alongside the provision of finance and potential regulatory delays around the introduction of new SMR technology.

south korea france European Union Russia Britain Britain's economy nuclear fuel programme

Comments

1000 characters

Britain to invest 300mn pounds in next-generation nuclear fuel programme

Micro/inclusive insurance: New scheme likely to be embedded into other services

Senate Resolution: Contempt plea filed against Sanjrani, others

Deputation, compensatory allowance: Civil servants posted outside own cadre will be considered: MoF

Three months in, deaths mount and diplomats vie to stop Gaza war's spread

Inking of CEPA with UAE likely

MoF spells out FBR reforms agenda

Hike in security deposits, connections: Nepra asks Discos to file petitions

Balochistan highway network: ADB wing rates $240.5m project as relevant, successful

Bangladesh PM Hasina votes in general election boycotted by opponents

Elections on Feb 8, come what may: Bilawal

Read more stories