PTI to unveil list of candidates in two days: Gohar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday reiterated that founding party chairman Imran Khan has full faith in the judiciary and judges, as he never expressed no-confidence in judges including the Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa.

He declared that PTI would formally announce names of potential candidates for the upcoming general elections within next two days

Speaking at a presser, flanked by PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan, PTI senior leaders Shoaib Shaheen, Sher Afzal Marwat and Intizar Hussain Panjutha, PTI chairman categorically stated that PTI founding chairman has complete faith and trust in the country’s judiciary and judges including the CJP Qazi Isa.

He further said that there are no differences within the party leadership and a misperception was created regarding Imran Khan’s stance about the judiciary and judges on social media. Therefore, he held a special meeting with PTI Chairman-for-life to clear the dust once and for all in this regard.

“Imran Khan has complete confidence in the judges including the CJP Qazi Isa,” he added.

Barrister Khan declared that Imran Khan’s statement would only be delivered through Chairman PTI, which would be formally released from PTI Central Media Department.

Talking about senate resolution seeking polls delay, PTI Chairman stated that PTI strongly rejected the unconstitutional and undemocratic resolution, which, he said, has no legal binding and value because it is based on the senators’ personal opinions.

He called upon the Supreme Court, especially Chief Justice Qazi Isa to ensure enforcement of his order and remove all obstacles to make sure of holding free, fair and transparent general elections on the scheduled date of February 8, 2024.

Khan expressed his optimism that elections would be held on the scheduled date of February 8, as there was no question to further postpone the long-awaited elections.

However, PTI Chairman reiterated that they demanded the judiciary of quick dispensation of justice and redressal of PTI concerns relating the pending cases especially allotment of its electoral symbol “bat”.

He highlighted that over 100 million voters would be disenfranchised if PTI was deprived of its electoral symbol “bat”.

He urged that the apex court should address our reservations pertaining to the level playing field because free and fair elections are the cornerstone of democracy.

