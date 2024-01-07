BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
Elections on Feb 8, come what may: Bilawal

Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2024 02:43am

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Saturday said general elections will be held on February 8, come what may.

Even if the UN and the OIC adopt a resolution against holding the elections, still they will be held well within time, Bilawal asserted.

Talking to media, he recalled that the number of disqualified candidates was higher than 2024.

PPP to follow ‘Bhutto’s manifesto’: Bilawal

According to Bilawal, both General Zia and General Hameed Gul had supported political parties in Punjab in the past.

He said his 10-point agenda is his part manifesto that will help eradicate inflation in the country once implemented in letter and spirit.

He said Lahore needs much more to do on the development front, as he has himself wandered around the roads in the city.

He said his purpose to contest elections from Lahore is to kick off his political journey from this city.

