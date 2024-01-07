Appeal dismissed against acceptance of Maryam’s nomination papers

LAHORE: An appellate tribunal of the Lahore High Court on Saturday upheld the decision of the returning officer and dismissed an appeal against the acceptance of nomination papers of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz from PP-80, Sargodha.

Ali Hassan Shah filed the appeal through his counsel pleading that Maryam Nawaz filed a false affidavit along with her nomination papers. He also accused the PML-N leader of concealing details of her properties in the papers.

He said the respondent did not meet the qualification to be a member of the assembly under articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile another set aside the decision of the RO of PP-33, Gujrat, and accepted the nomination papers of PTI ticket aspirants Ali Liaqat, Umar Liaqat, and Hanifan Bibi from the same constituency.

The RO had rejected their nomination papers on the ground of not disclosing complete assets and cases registered against them.

