Toshakhana, Al-Qadir Trust references: Indictment of IK, spouse deferred

Fazal Sher Published 07 Jan, 2024 02:43am

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court here on Saturday again deferred the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Trust corruption references till January 8.

The Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case at Adiala jail, deferred the framing of charges against Khan and his wife in the Toshakhana and in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust cases.

Khan, his wife, and sisters attended the hearing.

The court also adjourned the hearing on bail petitions of Khan and his wife in both Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Trust cases till January 8.

The PTI chief and his wife’s counsel Sardar Latif Khosa and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor General, Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, the prosecutor requested the court to frame charge against the accused in the Toshakhana case. Seven days have passed after the provision of copies of Toshakhana reference and charge sheet to the accused, therefore, charge against both the accused be framed, he said.

PTI chief’s counsel Khosa requested to hear first the bail petitions of both Khan and his wife.

The court after hearing arguments of both defence and prosecution set January 8 for indictment and hearing the bail petition of Khan and his wife.

In the Al-Qadir Trust case, the bureau had nominated Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, trustee of Al Qadir Trust; Farhat Shehzadi alias Farah Gogi; Shehzad Akbar, former special assistant to the prime minister on accountability and former chairman of Asset Recovery Unit (ARU); Malik Riaz Hussain, chief executive officer (CEO) of Bahria Town (Private) Limited; Ziaul Mustafa Nasim, former expert on international criminal law ARU, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, former trustee of Al Qadir Trust, and Ahmed Ali Riaz.

Out of eight accused nominated by NAB six accused including Malik Riaz, Shehzad Akbar, Ziaul Mustafa Nasim, Zulfi Bukhari, Ahmed Ali Riaz, and Farhat Shehzadi are absconders.

During the hearing, Farooq H Naik, Malik Riaz’s lawyer filed three different petitions. One plea was related to allowing his client to record his statement on the video link. In the second petition he requested the court to grant his client exemption from personal appearance, and in the third petition, he pleaded with the court to suspend the arrest of warrants of the accused.

PTI founder Khan requested the court to allow him to talk to his sons. The court approved Khan’s request and directed jail authorities to ensure Khan’s contact with his sons as per the jail manual.

