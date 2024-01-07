Crime rate increases in capital city

ISLAMABAD: Mobile phone snatching and car lifting incidents have increased manifold in the capital city during the last week, as armed persons snatched over 31 mobile phones and auto thieves stole 54 vehicles from various parts of the city.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police also registered 16 cases of robbery and snatching at gunpoint. The 54 vehicles stolen by the carjackers from the jurisdiction of different police stations included four cars and 50 motorbikes.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of, Shams Colony, Shehzad Town, Noon, Lohi Bher, Sabzi Mandi, and Margalla police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole seven motorbikes from the limits of Shams Colony police station, seven motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Shezad Town police station, five motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Koral police station, four from the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station as well as another four motorbikes from the limits of Margalla station.

During the last week, unidentified armed persons snatched two mobile phones, auto thieves stole seven vehicles and robbers struck at two places in the limits of Shams Colony police station, another seven cases of carjacking and two cases of theft were reported to Shehzad Town police station, armed persons snatched four mobile phones, robbers struck at three places and auto thieves stole one bike from the limits of Noon police station and three cases of mobile snatching, three cases of robbery and two cases of car theft were reported to Lohi Bher police station.

Similarly, last week, armed persons snatched five mobile phones and robbers stole four bikes from the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station. Robbers snatched three mobile phones and car lifters stole four bikes from the limits of Maralla police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024