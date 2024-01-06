BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-06

General elections: CS directs DCs to ensure implementation of ECP-issued code of conduct

Recorder Report Published 06 Jan, 2024 05:17am

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, on Friday, directed all the Deputy Commissioners to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct for general elections issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He gave this directive while presiding over a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat to review the arrangements for the forthcoming general elections. The Secretary Home Department and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that it was the constitutional responsibility of government officials to provide assistance in conducting free, fair and transparent elections.

He said that the implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission must be ensured and as per law, action must be taken against violators without any discrimination.

He directed that in case of violation of the code of conduct, the report regarding the action should be sent regularly.

The Chief Secretary said that according to the guidelines of the Election Commission, all the arrangements for the general elections should be completed in advance. He said that a comprehensive security plan should be prepared with the help of police and law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order on the polling day.

Provincial Focal Person /Secretary Local Government Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi gave briefing at the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ECP Code of conduct Zahid Akhtar Zaman General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

1000 characters

General elections: CS directs DCs to ensure implementation of ECP-issued code of conduct

Govt, KE ink ‘long-awaited’ agreements

SAP: govt disburses Rs409bn

There were no ‘directives’ from govt: minister

Senate seeks postponement of polls

Export sectors: SBP asked to review limits under EFS facilities

ATL data of two FBR wings do not match

Rs16bn money- laundering case: probe suspended

CCoSEOs for reconciling financial portfolios of NHA, PR with Finance Div

Launch on 11th: Freelancers to channelize remittances thru Paypal

BoI discusses PRMI with key govt depts, related agencies

Read more stories