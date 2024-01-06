Appeals of PTI ticket holder allowed

LAHORE: An election tribunal on Friday allowed the appeals of a lawyer affiliated to PTI Naeem Panjotha and accepted his nomination papers from NA-82, PP71 and PP-80 of Sargodha.

The tribunal also allowed appeals of PTI ticket aspirants Osama Ahmad Mela and Ansar Iqbal Haral and accepted their nomination papers from NA-83, PP-73, PP-74 and PP-76 of Sargodha.

The tribunal set aside a decision of the RO of PP-72, Sargodha and accepted the nomination papers of PTI ticket holder Sohail Akhtar Gujjar.

Meanwhile another tribunal also allowed an appeal of PTI ticket aspirant Malik Nadeem Abbas Bara and accepted his nomination papers from PP-167, Lahore.

