BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-06

Senate panel recommends ban on pornographic websites

Recorder Report Published 06 Jan, 2024 05:17am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior, on Friday, recommended imposing a ban on websites carrying pornographic content as it has negative effects on the youth.

The committee which met with Senator Mohsin Aziz in the chair recommended that websites containing questionable material should be banned, as it has adverse effects on the younger generation. The officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) officials while briefing the committee said that a specialised unit named the “Unit to Counter Online Child Abuse” has been dedicated to countering child abuse.

They said that over 184 First Information Reports (FIR) have been registered on child pornography in the last two years, and 225 suspects have been arrested.

The committee chairman said that effective measures should be made to raise the conviction rate in child abuse cases.

The meeting also discussed the Cutting of Trees (Prohibition) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, moved by Senator Palwasha Muhammad Zai Khan.

She while briefing the committee said that the aim of the bill is to protect the environment of the city, given the country’s current climate crisis.

Centuries-old trees have been cut down to meet the housing needs of the city, and such practices should be stopped once and for all, she said.

The officials of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) told the committee that certain provisions in the CDA exclusively deal with the protection of trees, and the CDA is also empowered to impose fines on wrongdoers.

The committee deferred the bill until the next meeting. Furthermore, the committee discussed the bill titled, “The Rehriban (Street Vendors) Livelihood Protection Bill, 2023” moved by Senator Sania Nishtar, the bill’s mover, explained that there are approximately one million street vendors in the country, generating Rs900 billion in annual sales.

He said that there is no legal framework in place to regulate these street vendors. The purpose of the bill is to protect street vendors from the vandalism of municipal staff and shopkeepers and to provide a secure livelihood for street vendors, he said.

Officials apprised the committee that the bill is in conflict with the local government act, and certain bylaws are already in place for the regulation of street vendors.

Senators Samina Mumtaz Zehri, Saifullah Abro, Shahadat Awan, Fawzia Arshad, Dilawar Khan, Sania Nishtar, and Palwasha Muhammad Zia Khan and Secretary Interior Ministry Aftab Khalid Durrani attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SENATE Sania Nishtar PTA FIA CDA Senate Standing Committee

Comments

1000 characters

Senate panel recommends ban on pornographic websites

Govt, KE ink ‘long-awaited’ agreements

SAP: govt disburses Rs409bn

There were no ‘directives’ from govt: minister

Senate seeks postponement of polls

Export sectors: SBP asked to review limits under EFS facilities

ATL data of two FBR wings do not match

Rs16bn money- laundering case: probe suspended

CCoSEOs for reconciling financial portfolios of NHA, PR with Finance Div

Launch on 11th: Freelancers to channelize remittances thru Paypal

BoI discusses PRMI with key govt depts, related agencies

Read more stories