BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-06

India’s Nifty begins 2024 with weekly losses

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2024 05:17am

BENGALURU: India’s benchmark indexes posted marginal gains on Friday but logged losses for the week, dragged by high-weightage information technology stocks on weak earnings outlook and fading hopes of early US rate cuts in 2024.

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.09% this week, while the Sensex shed 0.30%. For the week, IT stocks fell 1.87% after fresh US data and Federal Reserve policy minutes dampened expectations of early interest rate cuts in the United States.

Brokerages expect IT companies, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the US, to post weak quarterly earnings due to consistent weakness in client spending.

The auto index shed 1.13% this week, as a drop after mixed monthly sales data and tax demands for companies including Eicher Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra earlier in the week weighed.

“Markets are likely to see further consolidation ahead of results as the rise in the last two months of 2023 was too rapid,” said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president of research of retail equities at SMC Global Securities.

Metal stocks lost 1.33% on concerns over China’s economic recovery and a firm US dollar. A stronger US dollar makes metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

India IT stocks NSE Nifty 50 India’s Nifty

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Nifty begins 2024 with weekly losses

Govt, KE ink ‘long-awaited’ agreements

SAP: govt disburses Rs409bn

There were no ‘directives’ from govt: minister

Senate seeks postponement of polls

Export sectors: SBP asked to review limits under EFS facilities

ATL data of two FBR wings do not match

Rs16bn money- laundering case: probe suspended

CCoSEOs for reconciling financial portfolios of NHA, PR with Finance Div

Launch on 11th: Freelancers to channelize remittances thru Paypal

BoI discusses PRMI with key govt depts, related agencies

Read more stories