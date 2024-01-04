Mohsin Dawar survives attack in N Waziristan

PESHAWAR: National Democratic Movement leader Mohsin Dawar’s vehicle was targeted by unknown gunmen on Wednesday in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per reports, Mohsin Dawar survived the attack due to the vehicle being bullet proof.

Police said that Dawar, who was sitting in a bullet proof vehicle, however, remained unhurt in the incident. Bullets hit front and side mirrors of his car, they said.

Police said the attack took place when the NDM chairman and his caravan were passing through Tappi Miranshah area of the erstwhile federally administered tribal area.

The Force said that a hunt had been launched for the assailants.

Separately, in a social media post, the NDM said terrorism had been increasing in Waziristan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the policies of the state regarding the Taliban.

Earlier, bodies of six men shot to death were found in fields Tuesday in North Waziristan, a tribal district in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

The deceased were identified as barbers from Pakistan’s eastern province of Punjab.

