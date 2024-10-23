Bushra Bibi granted bail in state gifts case, says PTI

ISLAMABAD: A court in Pakistan granted bail to Bushra Bibi, wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a case pertaining to the illegal sale of state gifts, his party said on Wednesday - a relief for the embattled politician who could see his spouse released from prison for the first time in months.

Both Imran Khan and his wife are currently in jail on multiple charges including illegally selling gifts worth more than 140 million rupees ($501,000) received during his 2018-2022 premiership from a state treasury known locally known as the “Toshakhana”.

Bushra’s bail plea: IHC issues notice to govt

The Islamabad High Court said Bushra Bibi was granted post-arrest bail for “reasons to be recorded later,” according to an order shared by the media office of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi deny the charges and say they are trumped up by the government to victimise the 72-year-old former cricket star.

Toshakhana-II case: Court defers indictment of IK, Bushra till 5th

PTI said a surety bond had been submitted for Bushra Bibi’s release and hoped she would be freed from prison on Wednesday after “264 days of unlawful incarceration”.

Bushra Bibi was first arrested in January.

She was acquitted on charges of her marriage with Imran Khan violating Islamic injunctions, but quickly arrested again in the state gifts case before she would be released.