Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s convoy comes under attack in DI Khan

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday escaped an armed attack in Dera Ismail Khan.

A spokesperson for the JUI-F has confirmed the incident, stating that the assault occurred near the Ziark Interchange in DI Khan.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman was heading for an election campaign in a convoy when firing took place nearby.

Fortunately, the JUI-F chief remained safe during the incident.