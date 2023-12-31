Pakistan
Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s convoy comes under attack in DI Khan
- Party spokesperson says JUI-F chief remains unhurt during the incident
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday escaped an armed attack in Dera Ismail Khan.
A spokesperson for the JUI-F has confirmed the incident, stating that the assault occurred near the Ziark Interchange in DI Khan.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman was heading for an election campaign in a convoy when firing took place nearby.
Fortunately, the JUI-F chief remained safe during the incident.
Comments