HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished a tough week with another loss Friday as 2024 got off to a terrible start for equities, with a forecast-beating US jobs report denting hopes for an early interest rate cut.

The Hang Seng Index sank 0.66 percent, or 110.65 points to 16,535.33.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.85 percent, or 25.17 points, to 2,929.18, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange sank 1.34 percent, or 24.08 points, to 1,773.43.