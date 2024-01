HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose at the open Tuesday as investors returned for a new year hoping for a better run than 2023, with eyes on the Federal Reserve after it said it would cut interest rates in the months ahead.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.51 percent, or 87.73 points, to 17,135.12.

Hong Kong stocks open higher

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 2.16 points, to 2,972.78, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged up 0.06 percent, or 1.07 points, to 1,838.92.