Weather conditions disrupt flights

KARACHI: Multiple flights in and out of Islamabad and Peshawar were diverted, cancelled, or rescheduled due to poor weather conditions, according to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).

In Islamabad, several inbound flights were diverted to Lahore last night owing to low visibility. These included Qatar Airways flight QR-288 from Doha, Serene Air flight ER-502 from Karachi, Airblue flight PA-211 from Dubai, Saudia flight SV-275 from Riyadh, PIA flight PK-180 from Dubai, and FlyNAS flight FN-719 from Jeddah. Passengers were provided ground transportation to complete their journey to Islamabad.

Similarly, Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport saw major flight disruptions. Emirates flights EK-636/637 to and from Dubai, PIA flights PK-257/258 to and from Sharjah, PIA flight PK-284 from Dubai, Gulf Air flights GF-784/785 to and from Bahrain, and other Sharjah flights were cancelled or rescheduled.

Qatar Airways Doha-Peshawar flights QR-600/601 were rerouted via Islamabad. Stranded passengers will be placed on other flights. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Airlines flight SV-793 from Riyadh to Peshawar was also rerouted to Islamabad.

The PCAA spokesman advised travellers to confirm updated flight schedules with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport. Inclement weather is expected to persist over several parts of the country leading to further flight delays and cancellations.

