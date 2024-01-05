BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
BIPL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.16%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
FABL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
FCCL 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FFL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
GGL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HBL 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.14 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.12%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.47%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
MLCF 40.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
OGDC 125.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.33%)
PAEL 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
PIBTL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
PIOC 123.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.48%)
PPL 128.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.12%)
PRL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.02%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 6,664 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -26.3 (-0.11%)
KSE100 64,639 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 21,637 Increased By 3 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-05

Weather conditions disrupt flights

Recorder Report Published 05 Jan, 2024 03:12am

KARACHI: Multiple flights in and out of Islamabad and Peshawar were diverted, cancelled, or rescheduled due to poor weather conditions, according to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).

In Islamabad, several inbound flights were diverted to Lahore last night owing to low visibility. These included Qatar Airways flight QR-288 from Doha, Serene Air flight ER-502 from Karachi, Airblue flight PA-211 from Dubai, Saudia flight SV-275 from Riyadh, PIA flight PK-180 from Dubai, and FlyNAS flight FN-719 from Jeddah. Passengers were provided ground transportation to complete their journey to Islamabad.

Similarly, Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport saw major flight disruptions. Emirates flights EK-636/637 to and from Dubai, PIA flights PK-257/258 to and from Sharjah, PIA flight PK-284 from Dubai, Gulf Air flights GF-784/785 to and from Bahrain, and other Sharjah flights were cancelled or rescheduled.

Qatar Airways Doha-Peshawar flights QR-600/601 were rerouted via Islamabad. Stranded passengers will be placed on other flights. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Airlines flight SV-793 from Riyadh to Peshawar was also rerouted to Islamabad.

The PCAA spokesman advised travellers to confirm updated flight schedules with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport. Inclement weather is expected to persist over several parts of the country leading to further flight delays and cancellations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

weather PCAA disrupt flights

Comments

1000 characters

Weather conditions disrupt flights

Challenges to SDGs implementation agenda reviewed

Team reaches UAE to remove bottlenecks

Mega road network project: Chinese investment dependent on political stability

FBR develops new tool for retailers

Price of gas to Fatima, Agritech: Ministry seeks ECC’s approval for upward revision

Hydropower, transmission: Major projects face rupee cover issue

Gas shortages in Sindh becoming increasingly acute

PM’s urged to help resolve issues facing Karachi’s industry

Governance, basic services in KP: Senate panel to probe $44m MAGP-II

FTO asks FBR not to file writ petitions against its orders

Read more stories