Red Sea: SMAP, PNSC officials discuss security concerns

KARACHI: Qasim Yaqoob Paracha, Acting Chairman of the Salt Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SMAP), met with the officials of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) to discuss the recent security concerns in the Red Sea. He urged the government to urgently pursue international solutions to these disruptions, which have significantly increased freight costs and threaten the viability of the salt sector and other vital industries. Furthermore he expressed, “SMAP believes that if PNSC resumes vessel services under Pakistan’s flagship, it will prove highly advantageous, benefiting not only Pakistan but also extending its positive impact to other Muslim countries in the region.

