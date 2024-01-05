Bilawal to address over 30 rallies, public gatherings across all provinces

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will hold more than 30 rallies and public gatherings in various cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

For this purpose, the PPP has released its preliminary schedule for the campaign of general election 2024.

Bilawal will hold a public meeting in Swabi on January 10 and Tandlianwala in Faisalabad on January 11.

Bilawal Bhutto will hold a meeting in Layyah on January 12, Bahawalpur on January 13 and Naseerabad on January 14.

He will hold a rally in Khairpur on the evening of January 14, while he will go to Larkana for election campaign on January 15. Bilawal will also hold a public meeting at Qamber ShahdadKot on January 16, in Badin in the morning on January 17 and Sanghar in the evening.

Bilawal will also hold a rally in the morning of January 18 in NaushahroFeroze and in the evening in Mehar, Dadu. He will hold a meeting in Rahim Yar Khan on January 19 and in Kot Addo on January 20.

Bilawal will hold a public meeting in Lahore on January 21, Chiniot on January 23, and Sargodha on January 24. He will also hold a meeting in Lala Musa on January 25, Multan on January 26, and Peshawar on January 27.

Bilawal will hold a public meeting in Rawalpindi on January 28, Kurram District on January 29, and Dera Ismail Khan on January 30. He would also hold a public rally in Malakand on January 31 and Khuzdar on February 1.

He will hold rallies in Kandhkot, Kashmore, and Shikarpur during the day on February 2, while a rally will be held in Jacobabad in the evening.

Bilawal will hold a public gathering in Mirpurkhas on February 3, Hyderabad on February 4 and Karachi on February 5.

Bilawal will go to Larkana on February 6 where he will address a rally.

