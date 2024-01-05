Seminar held at LCCI ‘Natural’ medicines can help cure various diseases: experts

LAHORE: “The best active lifestyle, food supplements and natural medicines can be helpful in preventing many problems, so people should get rid of all myths in this regard to ensure a healthy life.”

These views are expressed by the experts from different sectors while speaking at a seminar on “Myths and Realities of Alternative Treatment” at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar presided over the seminar while Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhary, Executive Committee Member Shamim Akhtar, experts Tahir Mehmood Khan, Najam Jawa, Irfan Shahid, Dr Tanveer Khan, Dr Bushra and others spoke on the occasion.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that natural treatment is not only getting popularity in Pakistan, but the use of natural foods and herbal medicines is also increasing all over the world. He said that in Pakistan, a large number of people also use natural medicines to cure various diseases.

LCCI EC member Shamim Akhtar said that there are many myths in the minds of people regarding food supplements and natural medicines which are not correct. She said that it is important to stay near to nature to stay healthy. She said that many problems can be avoided by adopting natural food, natural sleep and active lifestyle.

