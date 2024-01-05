BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
BIPL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.16%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
FABL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
FCCL 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FFL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
GGL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HBL 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.14 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.12%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.47%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
MLCF 40.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
OGDC 125.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.33%)
PAEL 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
PIBTL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
PIOC 123.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.48%)
PPL 128.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.12%)
PRL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.02%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 6,664 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -26.3 (-0.11%)
KSE100 64,639 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 21,637 Increased By 3 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-05

Seminar held at LCCI ‘Natural’ medicines can help cure various diseases: experts

Recorder Report Published 05 Jan, 2024 03:12am

LAHORE: “The best active lifestyle, food supplements and natural medicines can be helpful in preventing many problems, so people should get rid of all myths in this regard to ensure a healthy life.”

These views are expressed by the experts from different sectors while speaking at a seminar on “Myths and Realities of Alternative Treatment” at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar presided over the seminar while Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhary, Executive Committee Member Shamim Akhtar, experts Tahir Mehmood Khan, Najam Jawa, Irfan Shahid, Dr Tanveer Khan, Dr Bushra and others spoke on the occasion.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that natural treatment is not only getting popularity in Pakistan, but the use of natural foods and herbal medicines is also increasing all over the world. He said that in Pakistan, a large number of people also use natural medicines to cure various diseases.

LCCI EC member Shamim Akhtar said that there are many myths in the minds of people regarding food supplements and natural medicines which are not correct. She said that it is important to stay near to nature to stay healthy. She said that many problems can be avoided by adopting natural food, natural sleep and active lifestyle.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LCCI Medicines Kashif Anwar seminar Shamim Akhtar food supplements

Comments

1000 characters

Seminar held at LCCI ‘Natural’ medicines can help cure various diseases: experts

Challenges to SDGs implementation agenda reviewed

Team reaches UAE to remove bottlenecks

Mega road network project: Chinese investment dependent on political stability

FBR develops new tool for retailers

Price of gas to Fatima, Agritech: Ministry seeks ECC’s approval for upward revision

Hydropower, transmission: Major projects face rupee cover issue

Gas shortages in Sindh becoming increasingly acute

PM’s urged to help resolve issues facing Karachi’s industry

Governance, basic services in KP: Senate panel to probe $44m MAGP-II

FTO asks FBR not to file writ petitions against its orders

Read more stories