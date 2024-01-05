Solidarity expressed with Iran

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jillani on Thursday spoke to the Foreign Minister of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, to express solidarity in the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in Kerman.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, Jilani expressed deep condolences over nearly hundred deaths in the dastardly terrorist attack that took place on Wednesday in Kerman in which over 100 people were killed.

“On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, foreign minister expressed solidarity with the people of Iran at this moment of grief,” the statement added.

It added that the caretaker foreign minister termed terrorism as a common threat to both Pakistan and Iran which needs to be countered by effective measures.

