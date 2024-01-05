Gold prices fall

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday further declined on the local market with silver also inching down, traders said.

Gold lost further Rs1800 to Rs218, 200 per tola and Rs1543 to Rs187, 071 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2067 per ounce, which the local market adds on with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver inched down by Rs20 to Rs2,660 per tola and Rs17.14 to Rs2, 280.52 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $23.65 per ounce, traders said.

