BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
BIPL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.16%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
FABL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
FCCL 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FFL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
GGL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HBL 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.14 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.12%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.47%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
MLCF 40.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
OGDC 125.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.33%)
PAEL 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
PIBTL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
PIOC 123.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.48%)
PPL 128.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.12%)
PRL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.02%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 6,664 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -26.3 (-0.11%)
KSE100 64,639 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 21,637 Increased By 3 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-05

Most Asian currencies fall

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2024 03:12am

BENGALURU: Most Asian currencies declined on Thursday as investors reassessed their expectations of steep and early US rate cuts this year, after minutes of the Federal Reserve’s December meeting provided few clues on the timing.

The South Korean won dipped nearly 0.4%, set for its third straight day of losses. The currency has shed nearly 1.7% in just three trading sessions this year, compared to the last two months of 2023 when it appreciated 4.6%.

The Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit lost 0.2% each. Both currencies have declined nearly 1% in the first week of 2024.

The dollar edged higher overnight after minutes of the Fed’s December meeting showed officials acknowledged that inflation was coming under control and were concerned about the risks of the central bank’s “overly restrictive” monetary policy on the economy.

However, the minutes did not provide direct clues about when rate cuts might commence. “The minutes helped the market to shave off a few more basis points of Fed cuts priced for 2024 during the New Year session,” said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

“I expect USD/Asia (currencies) to be largely range-bound in the first-half of 2024 before turning lower persistently in the second-half, with the Fed cutting rates in earnest from mid-year,” Tan said.

The spotlight will now be on the US nonfarm payrolls report scheduled for Friday for further clues on the labour market, which has shown signs of easing.

Investors also await inflation data from Thailand and Philippines, both due on Friday. Recent inflation prints in Asian economies have shown easing price trends, giving Asian central banks some breathing room.

Asian currencies South Korean won Indonesian rupiah

Comments

1000 characters

Most Asian currencies fall

Challenges to SDGs implementation agenda reviewed

Team reaches UAE to remove bottlenecks

Mega road network project: Chinese investment dependent on political stability

FBR develops new tool for retailers

Price of gas to Fatima, Agritech: Ministry seeks ECC’s approval for upward revision

Hydropower, transmission: Major projects face rupee cover issue

Gas shortages in Sindh becoming increasingly acute

PM’s urged to help resolve issues facing Karachi’s industry

Governance, basic services in KP: Senate panel to probe $44m MAGP-II

FTO asks FBR not to file writ petitions against its orders

Read more stories