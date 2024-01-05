KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 25.476 billion and the number of lots traded at 19,901.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 9.660 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.809 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 4.099 billion), Crude (PKR 2.960 billion), Silver (PKR 1.180 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.028 billion), DJ (PKR 874.514 million), Natural Gas (PKR 399.223 million), Brent (PKR 188.83 million), SP500 (PKR 170.346 million), Copper (PKR 75.988 million) and Palladium (PKR 31.050 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 5 lots of Cotton amounting to (PKR 5.688 million) were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023