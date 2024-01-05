BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
BIPL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.16%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
FABL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
FCCL 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FFL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
GGL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HBL 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.14 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.12%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.47%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
MLCF 40.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
OGDC 125.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.33%)
PAEL 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
PIBTL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
PIOC 123.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.48%)
PPL 128.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.12%)
PRL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.02%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 6,664 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -26.3 (-0.11%)
KSE100 64,639 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 21,637 Increased By 3 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-05

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 04, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 05 Jan, 2024 03:12am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 04, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 64,639.16
High:                      64,936.76
Low:                       64,098.11
Net Change:                     7.69
Volume (000):                322,736
Value (000):              10,111,616
Makt Cap (000)         2,125,898,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,227.90
NET CH                    (+) 296.81
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,996.92
NET CH                     (-) 45.00
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,541.99
NET CH                     (-) 39.14
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,677.43
NET CH                    (+) 131.74
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,221.04
NET CH                     (-) 23.03
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,050.74
NET CH                     (-) 24.52
------------------------------------
As on:               04-January-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index BR Oil and Gas Index BR Tech. & Comm. Index

Comments

1000 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Challenges to SDGs implementation agenda reviewed

Team reaches UAE to remove bottlenecks

Mega road network project: Chinese investment dependent on political stability

FBR develops new tool for retailers

Price of gas to Fatima, Agritech: Ministry seeks ECC’s approval for upward revision

Hydropower, transmission: Major projects face rupee cover issue

Gas shortages in Sindh becoming increasingly acute

PM’s urged to help resolve issues facing Karachi’s industry

Governance, basic services in KP: Senate panel to probe $44m MAGP-II

FTO asks FBR not to file writ petitions against its orders

Read more stories