KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 04, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 64,639.16 High: 64,936.76 Low: 64,098.11 Net Change: 7.69 Volume (000): 322,736 Value (000): 10,111,616 Makt Cap (000) 2,125,898,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,227.90 NET CH (+) 296.81 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,996.92 NET CH (-) 45.00 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,541.99 NET CH (-) 39.14 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,677.43 NET CH (+) 131.74 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,221.04 NET CH (-) 23.03 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,050.74 NET CH (-) 24.52 ------------------------------------ As on: 04-January-2024 ====================================

