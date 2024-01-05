Markets Print 2024-01-05
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 04, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 64,639.16
High: 64,936.76
Low: 64,098.11
Net Change: 7.69
Volume (000): 322,736
Value (000): 10,111,616
Makt Cap (000) 2,125,898,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,227.90
NET CH (+) 296.81
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,996.92
NET CH (-) 45.00
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,541.99
NET CH (-) 39.14
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,677.43
NET CH (+) 131.74
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,221.04
NET CH (-) 23.03
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,050.74
NET CH (-) 24.52
------------------------------------
As on: 04-January-2024
====================================
