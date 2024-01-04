BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
BIPL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.16%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
FABL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
FCCL 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FFL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
GGL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HBL 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.14 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.12%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.47%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
MLCF 40.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
OGDC 125.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.33%)
PAEL 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
PIBTL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
PIOC 123.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.48%)
PPL 128.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.12%)
PRL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.02%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 6,664 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -26.3 (-0.11%)
KSE100 64,639 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 21,637 Increased By 3 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain on rising oil prices

Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2024 08:15pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Thursday on the back of rising oil prices, with the Saudi index leading the gains.

Oil - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rose by about 1%, extending gains amid concerns over Middle Eastern supply after disruptions at an oilfield in Libya and heightened tensions relating to the Israel-Hamas war.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index advanced 1.8%, buoyed by a 5% jump in Elm Co and a 6.9% surge in the country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank.

However, petrochemical makers and cement companies were mostly in negative territory.

Several Saudi Arabian companies released regulatory filings late Wednesday and on Thursday, saying state energy company Saudi Aramco’s decision to raise feedstock and fuel prices for this year will increase production costs and reduce earnings.

Among the losers, Saudi Basic Industries Corp finished 1.7% lower, whereas Yamama Cement slid 3.2%.

Most Gulf markets rise on US rate cut bets; Qatar retreats

Separately, the kingdom estimates financing needs of about 86 billion riyals ($22.93 billion) in 2024 under a borrowing plan approved by Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan, the National Debt Management Center (NDMC) said.

The Qatari benchmark increased 0.5%, with petrochemical firm Industries Qatar gaining 1.2%.

Dubai’s main share index was up 0.2%, helped by a 1.5% rise in toll operator Salik Co.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.7%.

Minutes of the Fed’s Dec. 12-13 meeting released on Wednesday showed a growing sense among policymakers that inflation was under control and raised concerns about the risks of “overly restrictive” monetary policy on the economy.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index eased 0.2%, hit by a 2.3% fall in tobacco monopoly Eastern Co.

=======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     rose 1.8% to 12,145
 ABU DHABI        lost 0.7% to 9,650
 DUBAI            gained 0.2% to 4,087
 QATAR            added 0.5% to 10,434
 EGYPT            lost 0.2% to 25,350
 BAHRAIN          was up 0.5% to 1,973
 OMAN             eased 0.1% to 4,577
 KUWAIT           added 0.3% to 7,649
=======================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets gain on rising oil prices

Govt establishes specialised tribunal for Pakistan’s telecom sector

Rupee records back-to-back gain, settles at 281.67 against US dollar

Volatile session at PSX sees KSE-100 end flat

Open-market: rupee weakens against US dollar

CJP Isa says lifetime disqualification determined by individual's perception, not by constitution

Bilawal promises 3 million houses for poor if elected to power

PTI challenges PHC order withdrawing bat symbol in SC

IHC restores 10-year disqualification for NAB convicts

Hezbollah, Israel appear to signal no desire for spread of Gaza war

Cotton arrival inches 1.8% higher in last two weeks of December

Read more stories