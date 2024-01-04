Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples, industrials rise

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, helped by gains in consumer staples and industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.23% at 10,740.03.

Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC and Expolanka Holdings PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 5.1% and 1.4%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end higher boosted by consumer staples

Trading volume on the index rose to 43.8 million shares from 29.8 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 627.3 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.95 million) from 768.9 million in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 122.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 553 million rupees.