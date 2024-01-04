BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
BIPL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.16%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
FABL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
FCCL 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FFL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
GGL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HBL 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.14 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.12%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.47%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
MLCF 40.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
OGDC 125.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.33%)
PAEL 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
PIBTL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
PIOC 123.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.48%)
PPL 128.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.12%)
PRL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.02%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 6,664 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -26.3 (-0.11%)
KSE100 64,639 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 21,637 Increased By 3 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples, industrials rise

Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2024 05:29pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, helped by gains in consumer staples and industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.23% at 10,740.03.

Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC and Expolanka Holdings PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 5.1% and 1.4%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end higher boosted by consumer staples

Trading volume on the index rose to 43.8 million shares from 29.8 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 627.3 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.95 million) from 768.9 million in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 122.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 553 million rupees.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples, industrials rise

Rupee records back-to-back gain, settles at 281.67 against US dollar

Volatile session at PSX sees KSE-100 end flat

CJP Isa says lifetime disqualification determined by individual's perception, not by constitution

IHC restores 10-year disqualification for NAB convicts

Hezbollah, Israel appear to signal no desire for spread of Gaza war

Cotton arrival inches 1.8% higher in last two weeks of December

Kuwait emir appoints Sheikh Mohammed Sabah al-Salem al-Sabah as prime minister

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia estimates 2024 financing needs at $23bn

Oil extends gains on Middle East supply worries

Read more stories