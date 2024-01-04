BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
BIPL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.16%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
FABL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
FCCL 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FFL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
GGL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HBL 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.14 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.12%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.47%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
MLCF 40.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
OGDC 125.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.33%)
PAEL 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
PIBTL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
PIOC 123.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.48%)
PPL 128.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.12%)
PRL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.02%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 6,664 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -26.3 (-0.11%)
KSE100 64,639 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 21,637 Increased By 3 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee records back-to-back gains, settles at 281.67 against US dollar

  • Currency appreciates 0.02% on Thursday
Recorder Report Published January 4, 2024

The Pakistani rupee registered back-to-back gains against the US dollar, appreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 281.67 after an increase of Re0.05.

On Wednesday, the rupee had registered a marginal gain to settle at 281.72 against the US dollar.

In a key development, the caretaker government has reportedly prepared a plan to reduce industrial tariff by up to 25% but this requires International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) approval which was previously denied for the winter package, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Globally, the US dollar edged higher on Thursday as investors reassessed their expectations of the scale of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year, with an air of caution hanging over markets after an impressive risk rally last month.

The greenback was on the front foot in early deals in Asia, as trading returned to full swing with Japan back from an extended New Year break.

Minutes of the Fed’s December policy meeting released on Wednesday showed officials were convinced that inflation was coming under control and were concerned about the risks of the central bank’s “overly restrictive” monetary policy on the economy.

However, there were no clear-cut clues on when the Fed could begin easing rates, with policymakers still seeing a need for rates to stay restrictive for some time.

Against a basket of currencies, the greenback rose 0.06% to 102.46, flirting with a three-week peak of 102.73 hit in the previous session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose more than 1% on Thursday, adding to gains in the previous session on concerns over Middle Eastern supply following disruptions at an oilfield in Libya and heightened tensions regarding the Israel-Hamas war.

On Wednesday, local protests forced a production shutdown at Libya’s Sharara oilfield, which can produce up to 300,000 barrels per day.

The field, one of Libya’s largest, has been a frequent target for local and broader political protests.

Brent crude rose 92 cents, or 1.2%, to $79.17 a barrel by 0908 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rallied 93 cents, or 1.3%, to $73.63.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Thursday

BID Rs 281.67

OFFER Rs 281.87

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR lost 16.00 paisa for buying and 11.00 paisa for selling against USD, closing at 280.10 and 282.53, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 63.00 paisa for buying and 59.00 paisa for selling, closing at 306.45 and 309.29, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 9.00 paisa for buying and 8.00 paisa for selling, closing at 76.35 and 77.03, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 10.00 paisa for buying and 11.00 paisa for selling, closing at 74.58 and 75.23, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Thursday

BID Rs 280.10

OFFER Rs 282.53

interbank market Kibor interbank rates Open market rates Exchange rate currency rates Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee records back-to-back gains, settles at 281.67 against US dollar

Govt establishes specialised tribunal for Pakistan’s telecom sector

Israel focuses aggression on southern Gaza amid concern over wider war

Volatile session at PSX sees KSE-100 end flat

Open-market: rupee weakens against US dollar

CJP Isa says lifetime disqualification determined by individual's perception, not by constitution

Bilawal promises 3 million houses for poor if elected to power

PTI challenges PHC order withdrawing bat symbol in SC

IHC restores 10-year disqualification for NAB convicts

Cotton arrival inches 1.8% higher in last two weeks of December

Read more stories