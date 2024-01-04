BAFL 48.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
Kabul pressed to neutralise terrorists

Ali Hussain Published 04 Jan, 2024 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday pressed the Afghan interim government to effectively neutralise the Afghanistan-based militants and prevent them from using Afghan soil for carrying terrorist attacks in the country, including through arrests and handing over some militants involved in the recent terror incidents carried out by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

This was conveyed to the visiting delegation of the Afghan interim government led by Governor Kandahar Mullah Sherin Akhund, a close aide to Taliban supreme leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada who is also the Deputy Head of Military Intelligence and Strategy of Afghanistan during the talks with Pakistani officials, diplomatic sources said.

Pakistan has been asking the Afghan interim government to take appropriate and practical actions against the TTP and its leadership by arresting and handing them over to Pakistan for their involvement in terrorism.

However, the incidents of terrorism continue to surge despite Islamabad’s repeated calls on Kabul to take action against the TTP sanctuaries within Afghanistan and prevent Afghan soil from being used against Pakistan.

In Islamabad on Wednesday, the visiting delegation held the sixth meeting of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Coordination Committee in which the two sides exchanged views on issues of mutual concern, including the security threat posed by the outlawed TTP to Pakistan. The committee holds its meetings in Kabul and Islamabad, alternately.

From Afghanistan’s side, the delegation was led by Deputy Head of Military Intelligence and Strategy of Afghanistan and Governor Kandahar province, Mullah Mohammad Shirin Akhund.

“Following the previous meetings, in this meeting decisions will be made regarding the resolution of the conflicts that occur along the Durand Line between the two countries, and the necessary facilities for the residents of both sides of the border will also be discussed,” said Zabiullah Mujahid, the official spokesperson of the Afghan Taliban interim regime on Wednesday prior to the holding of talks.

