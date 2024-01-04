Dense foggy weather: warning

KARACHI: The Met Office on Wednesday warned the public about the dense fog weather that is likely to engulf the country’s plains for a week, urging them to stay cautious.

The prevailing dense foggy weather is expected to continue in Punjab, besides plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh and the capital city of Islamabad for a week, it said.

Daytime temperatures are likely to drop between 3 Celsius and 5 Celsius over the period across the fog affected areas, which may experience very cold weather, it said.

It alerted the citizens to the concerning healthcare problems that may come with exposures to fog.

The dimming visibility is also likely to bring flights, railways, highways and motorways operations to a halt, asking the travellers to take caution amid their journey, it added.

In addition, it forecast a westerly weather system for Balochistan that may produce some rain and snow on Jan 4 and Jan 5.

Chaghi, Quetta, Chaman, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Qillah Saifullah, Loralai, Pishin, Mastung, Zhob, Kalat, Musa Khel, Kharan, Harnai, Sibbi, Noshki, Khuzdar and Makran are expected to see a light to moderate rain-wind-thunderstorm. Hilly areas may receive snow in a couple of days

