SFA fines Rs35,000 on bakery for violating SOPs

HYDERABAD: A team of Sindh Food Authority Hyderabad Department conducted a surprise inspection of a well-known bakery at Latifabad Unit No 7, under the direction of Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain and Deputy Director Fida Hussain Khoso.

The inspection was conducted after receiving public complaints. Sindh Food Authority team imposed a fine of 35,000 rupees on the management of the bakery for violating the SOPs.

Meanwhile Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain has said in a statement that Sindh Food Authority will not compromise on the principles of hygiene and it is the primary responsibility of all the people involved in the food items business to follow strictly the SOPs (Standard operating procedures) of Sindh Food Authority.

