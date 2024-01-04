WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
03-Jan-24
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 02-Jan-24 26-Dec-23 22-Dec-23 21-Dec-23
Chinese yuan 0.1047 0.104305 0.104531
Euro 0.818093 0.821338 0.820325
Japanese yen 0.0052506 0.00521
U.K. pound 0.945407 0.948939 0.945991
U.S. dollar 0.746708 0.74534 0.745113 0.746904
Algerian dinar 0.005555 0.0055525 0.0055637
Australian dollar 0.509255 0.505336 0.504011
Botswana pula 0.0555854 0.0557937
Brazilian real 0.15267 0.153274 0.153214
Brunei dollar 0.564533 0.561544 0.561793
Canadian dollar 0.56076 0.56201 0.561118
Chilean peso 0.000851 0.0008536 0.0008597
Czech koruna 0.033149 0.0334012 0.0334935
Danish krone 0.109736 0.110159 0.110025
Indian rupee 0.008961 0.0089694
Israeli New Shekel 0.206387 0.207033 0.206555
Korean won 0.000579 0.0005715 0.0005745
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43188 2.42935
Malaysian ringgit 0.16224 0.160775 0.160607
Mauritian rupee 0.0168633 0.0168237
Mexican peso 0.043847 0.0438978 0.0437836
New Zealand dollar 0.468862 0.467562
Norwegian krone 0.072516 0.0728753 0.0724988
Omani rial 1.94202 1.93788 1.94253
Peruvian sol 0.202366 0.201757
Philippine peso 0.013474 0.0133806 0.0133823
Polish zloty 0.189366 0.189413 0.188398
Qatari riyal 0.20514 0.205193
Russian ruble 0.0081044 0.0081445
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199122 0.199174
Singapore dollar 0.564533 0.561544 0.561793
South African rand 0.040693 0.0404568 0.0409846
Swedish krona 0.073342 0.0742914 0.0739099
Swiss franc 0.873162 0.869201
Thai baht 0.021783 0.0214835 0.0213749
Trinidadian dollar 0.111112 0.110006 0.110163
U.A.E. dirham 0.203324 0.203378
Uruguayan peso 0.019101 0.0189915 0.0189738
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
