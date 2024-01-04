WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== 03-Jan-24 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 02-Jan-24 26-Dec-23 22-Dec-23 21-Dec-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.1047 0.104305 0.104531 Euro 0.818093 0.821338 0.820325 Japanese yen 0.0052506 0.00521 U.K. pound 0.945407 0.948939 0.945991 U.S. dollar 0.746708 0.74534 0.745113 0.746904 Algerian dinar 0.005555 0.0055525 0.0055637 Australian dollar 0.509255 0.505336 0.504011 Botswana pula 0.0555854 0.0557937 Brazilian real 0.15267 0.153274 0.153214 Brunei dollar 0.564533 0.561544 0.561793 Canadian dollar 0.56076 0.56201 0.561118 Chilean peso 0.000851 0.0008536 0.0008597 Czech koruna 0.033149 0.0334012 0.0334935 Danish krone 0.109736 0.110159 0.110025 Indian rupee 0.008961 0.0089694 Israeli New Shekel 0.206387 0.207033 0.206555 Korean won 0.000579 0.0005715 0.0005745 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43188 2.42935 Malaysian ringgit 0.16224 0.160775 0.160607 Mauritian rupee 0.0168633 0.0168237 Mexican peso 0.043847 0.0438978 0.0437836 New Zealand dollar 0.468862 0.467562 Norwegian krone 0.072516 0.0728753 0.0724988 Omani rial 1.94202 1.93788 1.94253 Peruvian sol 0.202366 0.201757 Philippine peso 0.013474 0.0133806 0.0133823 Polish zloty 0.189366 0.189413 0.188398 Qatari riyal 0.20514 0.205193 Russian ruble 0.0081044 0.0081445 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199122 0.199174 Singapore dollar 0.564533 0.561544 0.561793 South African rand 0.040693 0.0404568 0.0409846 Swedish krona 0.073342 0.0742914 0.0739099 Swiss franc 0.873162 0.869201 Thai baht 0.021783 0.0214835 0.0213749 Trinidadian dollar 0.111112 0.110006 0.110163 U.A.E. dirham 0.203324 0.203378 Uruguayan peso 0.019101 0.0189915 0.0189738 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024