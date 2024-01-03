BAFL 48.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
Markets

Open-market: rupee edges higher against US dollar

BR Web Desk Published January 3, 2024 Updated January 3, 2024 07:34pm

The Pakistani rupee registered slight gain against the US dollar in the open market on Wednesday, while the local currency also appreciated in the inter-bank market.

At the end of trading, the rupee closed at 282.42 for selling and 279.94 for buying purposes, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

On Tuesday, it had closed at 282.53 for selling and 280.04 for buying purposes.

In the inter-bank market, the rupee was back to winning ways against the US dollar, gaining 0.06% on Wednesday. As per the State Bank of Pakistan, the local unit settled at 281.72 after an increase of Re0.17 against the greenback.

The market awaits the International Monetary Fund (IMF) executive board meeting scheduled on January 11, which will decide on the release of the next tranche of $700 million to Pakistan under its ongoing $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA).

Foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP witnessed a significant increase of $852 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $7.75 billion as of December 22, SBP data showed.

