KE says not interested in Thar Block-II project sans its inclusion in IGCEP

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric (KE) has reportedly shown unwillingness to take ahead the 300-MW Mine Mouth coal-fired project at Thar Block -II until its inclusion in the Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) is ensured, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The power utility company’s viewpoint has been shared by its Chief Strategy Officer Shahab Qader Khan in his communication with Managing Director, PPIB, Shah Jahan Mirza.

Khan, in his letter referred to MD PPIB’s letter of September 6, 2024 and the subsequent letter of September 30, 2024, regarding the status of the load flow study for the Project.

Accordingly, KE noted that in light of the discussion conducted during the meeting held on June 5, 2024, under the chairmanship of Secretary Energy, Government of Sindh and as decided, KE, in its letter of June 10, 2024, shared the Project co-ordinates received from Sindh Engro Mining Company (SECMC) with National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), along with also providing the reference of information of KE’s Interconnection Study Report, that was earlier shared with NTDC in January 2024, thus, requesting the prompt initiation of load flow studies of the Project.

In parallel to these activities, KE has stated that it has been closely engaged with NTDC, with regards to ascertaining the maximum power transfer capability of KE under present network arrangement, which will provide the key inputs needed for the apt execution of the low flow study for the Project.

“As mentioned to PPIB, in another letter written by KE on September 4, 2024, it was noted that NTDC and KE are jointly conducting a study to accurately determine the maximum power transfer capability of KE’s interconnection. This comprehensive study has been commissioned with the assistance of a reputable consultant and is expected to be completed within the coming two months,” Khan added.

KE further argued that based upon the recent engagement with NTDC, it was mentioned that the addition of the Project within the latest iteration of IGCEP is critical, which is a key pre-requisite as per the prevailing procurement regulations of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra).

“As without the inclusion of Project within the IGCEP, any changes needed within the existing Transmission System Expansion Plan (TSEP) to help evacuate the power from the Project, may not be possible, thus impeding the successful culmination the load flow study, “ Khan said, adding that the same was also requested by PPIB for further clarity in a letter of June 5, 2024, which remains to be addressed.

KE’s unwavering commitment for the timely execution of the development activities for the Project can be seen from the fact that it has been assiduously working with all the stakeholders, for its timely completion.

KE, after issuance of Request for Procurement (RFP) document, conducted the auctioning for the procurement of services from the reputable consultants.

However, since substantial costs are attached with regards to the execution of studies therefore, the power utility company understands that inclusion of the Project within the IGCEP is a necessary precondition, for which clarity should be provided.

Moreover, KE has stated that request made by PPIB to NTDC, for addition of 300MW Category III Wind Power Project within the latest iteration of IGCEP, should also be followed up.

Furthermore, KE in its letter to NTDC on October 8, 2024, has again requested for swift initiation of the study, after addressing all the pending points and has also sought support of MD PPIB in harmonising all the moving parts, for the successful materialisation of the Project.

