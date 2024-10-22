AGL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
AIRLINK 138.00 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.81%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
DCL 7.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.31%)
DGKC 80.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.62%)
FCCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.6%)
FFBL 56.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.16%)
FFL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
HUBC 105.11 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.32%)
HUMNL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (15.05%)
KOSM 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.06%)
MLCF 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.63%)
NBP 68.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.73%)
OGDC 167.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.36%)
PAEL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.96%)
PIBTL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.41%)
PPL 130.64 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.99%)
PRL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
PTC 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SEARL 61.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TOMCL 36.59 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TREET 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.06%)
TRG 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 9,251 Increased By 50.4 (0.55%)
BR30 27,838 Increased By 277.9 (1.01%)
KSE100 86,636 Increased By 578.2 (0.67%)
KSE30 27,215 Increased By 170.6 (0.63%)
Oct 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets LUCK (Lucky Cement Limited) 873.00 Increased By ▲ 3.62%

Going green: Lucky Cement completes 28.8MW wind power project

BR Web Desk Published 22 Oct, 2024 12:41pm

Lucky Cement, one of Pakistan’s largest cement manufacturers, completed and commissioned the 28.8MW captive wind power project at its Karachi plant.

The company announced the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to announce the successful completion and commissioning of our 28.8 MW captive wind power project at the company’s Karachi plant, a significant milestone achieved by the company,” stated the notice.

Lucky Cement informed the project has been completed within the stipulated timelines and costs and has commenced operations as of 21st October 2024.

“With this achievement, our installed power generation capacity for self-consumption from renewable sources now stands at 55%, including solar power plants and waste heat recovery plants at both locations (Karachi and Pezu),” read the notice.

Lucky Cement said sustainability and adoption of clean energy are part of the company’s strategy. The “installation of the wind power project is a testament to its commitment to conserving energy and promoting green energy resources”.

“The company’s investment in renewable energy will result in cost savings as well as reduction of country’s reliance on imported fuel,” it added.

The growing adoption of renewable energy by industries in Pakistan highlights a broader shift towards sustainable solutions, driven by the dual pressures of frequent power outages and increasing electricity costs.

As per the company’s latest financial results, Lucky Cement’s profit after tax amounted to Rs72.34 billion, an increase of over 21% during the year 2024, compared with Rs59.54 billion in the previous year on account of higher revenue and lower cost of sales.

As per the financial statements, Lucky Cement’s net revenue increased by nearly 7% to Rs410.99 billion as compared to Rs385.1 billion recorded in the previous year.

However, the cost of sales declined to Rs287.48 billion in FY24, as compared to Rs291.49 billion recorded in the previous year.

Comments

200 characters
Shahbaz Ali Oct 22, 2024 01:12pm
Win-win!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Going green: Lucky Cement completes 28.8MW wind power project

Pakistan’s accelerated access to capital markets: Alvarez & Marsal team outlines steps

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan stocks extend gains, KSE-100 surges nearly 750 points

Antony Blinken heads to Israel to revive Gaza ceasefire talks after Sinwar death

Oil prices dip as Blinken arrives in Israel for talks, China demand weighs

IMF conditionalities: PM-led NEDB may become redundant

Summoned for probe in 2nd phase: IPPs agitating over non-payment

Late filers to pay surcharge for ATL enrolment: FBR

Pacts deadline looms: Refineries’ upgrade plans hit snags

Read more stories