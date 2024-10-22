AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.72%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
DFML 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
FCCL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
FFBL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.11%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.61%)
HUBC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.79%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (15.59%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.55%)
NBP 69.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.21%)
OGDC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
PPL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.77%)
PRL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
SEARL 61.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.12%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TRG 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,229 Increased By 28.2 (0.31%)
BR30 27,790 Increased By 229.9 (0.83%)
KSE100 86,467 Increased By 409.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 27,163 Increased By 118.7 (0.44%)
Oct 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s accelerated access to capital markets: Alvarez & Marsal team outlines steps

BR Web Desk Published 22 Oct, 2024 01:54pm

Alvarez & Marsal team has outlined steps for Pakistan to chart an accelerated path to international capital markets and external creditors, as Islamabad seeks funds to shore its economy and meet foreign currency debt obligations.

The statement from the Finance Division comes as the Pakistan delegation held a meeting with representatives of Alvarez & Marsal Sovereign Advisory Services, comprising Dr Reza Baqir, Managing Director and Global Practice Leader, Peter Briggs, Division Executive for Sovereign Advisory Services, and Thibaud Fourcade.

Pakistan aims to secure $4bn from Middle Eastern banks by FY26: SBP governor

“Alvarez & Marsal team congratulated Pakistan on the successful conclusion of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and discussed various approaches through which Pakistan could access the international capital markets and external creditors,” the Finance Division said in a statement.

“The team outlined the steps needed for the country to chart an accelerated path to capital markets following a well-sequenced strategy.”

SBP predicts 2.5-3.5% growth for FY25, warns of structural challenges

The meeting came on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund (IMF), being held in Washington DC from October 21 to October 26, 2024.

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is leading the country’s delegation. Other delegates include Imdad Ullah Bosal, Finance Secretary, Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary Economic Affairs, and Jameel Ahmad, Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, stated the Finance Division.

Alvarez & Marsal, a firm known for its work in turnaround management and performance improvement of a number of large, high-profile businesses, had earlier been appointed as an advisor for the Pakistan government as Islamabad looks to privatise its power distribution companies among other assets.

In August, Pakistan’s Privatisation Commission (PC) said six companies/ firms had been approved for the panel of pre-qualified financial advisors include Citigroup Global Markets Ltd, UK, JP Morgan, Alvarez & Marsal, UAE, EY Consulting LLC Dubai, PWC-AF Ferguson & Co and BDO Ebrahim & Co, Pakistan.

“These prequalification of financial advisors will enable the Privatization Commission to timely engage Financial Advisors for various upcoming privatization transactions,” the PC added in its statement back then.

Pakistan Economy IMF REZA BAQIR IMF programme IMF conditions IMF loan IMF loan programme IMF and Pakistan IMF SLA IMF bailout programme Jihad Azour IMF Staff Report IMF EFF IMF conditionalities Alvarez & Marsal Sovereign Advisory Services

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s accelerated access to capital markets: Alvarez & Marsal team outlines steps

26th Constitutional Amendment will prove to be a milestone for Pakistan’s stability: PM

Israeli strike kills 13 including child near south Beirut hospital

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan stocks extend gains, KSE-100 surges over 650 points

Antony Blinken heads to Israel to revive Gaza ceasefire talks after Sinwar death

Oil prices dip as Blinken arrives in Israel for talks, China demand weighs

Going green: Lucky Cement completes 28.8MW wind power project

FY25Q1 FDI soars 48pc to $771m YoY

IMF conditionalities: PM-led NEDB may become redundant

Read more stories